Comparing of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.97 N/A -0.17 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 4.67 N/A 0.20 43.06

Table 1 demonstrates OneSpan Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.1 shows that OneSpan Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OneSpan Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OneSpan Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.67, while its potential upside is 24.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OneSpan Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 23.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of OneSpan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.99% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. was less bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats OneSpan Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.