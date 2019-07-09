Comparing of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 196.02 N/A 0.21 15.88

Demonstrates OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Spherix Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares and 2.96% of Spherix Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18% Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited was less bullish than Spherix Incorporated.

On 4 of the 6 factors Spherix Incorporated beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.