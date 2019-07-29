Comparing of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Genpact Limited 35 2.46 N/A 1.49 24.33

Table 1 demonstrates OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Genpact Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) and Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.2% 7.9%

Liquidity

OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Genpact Limited which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Genpact Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Limited and Genpact Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Genpact Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Genpact Limited is $38.67, which is potential -4.31% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 97.7% of Genpact Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Genpact Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSmart International Education Group Limited -2.45% -1.85% -4.89% 1.27% -23.29% 2.18% Genpact Limited 0.53% 1.14% 11.68% 20.29% 18.01% 34.23%

For the past year OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Genpact Limited.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats on 9 of the 9 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.