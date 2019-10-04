Comparing of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gas Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK Inc. 69 2.51 N/A 2.95 23.76 RGC Resources Inc. 28 0.00 7.55M 1.10 26.14

Table 1 demonstrates ONEOK Inc. and RGC Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RGC Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ONEOK Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ONEOK Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than RGC Resources Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has ONEOK Inc. and RGC Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8% RGC Resources Inc. 26,491,228.07% 10.9% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

ONEOK Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. RGC Resources Inc.’s -0.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ONEOK Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival RGC Resources Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. RGC Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ONEOK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ONEOK Inc. and RGC Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 RGC Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ONEOK Inc.’s downside potential is -0.90% at a $71.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ONEOK Inc. and RGC Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 34.1% respectively. 0.4% are ONEOK Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of RGC Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9% RGC Resources Inc. 2.71% -3.71% 7.71% 0.31% 1.48% -3.94%

For the past year ONEOK Inc. had bullish trend while RGC Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ONEOK Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors RGC Resources Inc.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.