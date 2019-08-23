Comparing of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ONEOK Inc. has 77.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.16% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand ONEOK Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.39% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ONEOK Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.60% 6.80% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK Inc. N/A 68 23.76 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

ONEOK Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ONEOK Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 1.67 2.16

ONEOK Inc. presently has an average target price of $72.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. The peers have a potential upside of 24.66%. ONEOK Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ONEOK Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year ONEOK Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

ONEOK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, ONEOK Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.05 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. ONEOK Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ONEOK Inc.

Risk and Volatility

ONEOK Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. In other hand, ONEOK Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ONEOK Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors ONEOK Inc.’s peers beat ONEOK Inc.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.