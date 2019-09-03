Comparing of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The two are both Gas Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK Inc. 68 2.42 N/A 2.95 23.76 Atmos Energy Corporation 104 4.47 N/A 4.22 25.86

Demonstrates ONEOK Inc. and Atmos Energy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Atmos Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ONEOK Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ONEOK Inc. is currently more affordable than Atmos Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ONEOK Inc. and Atmos Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8% Atmos Energy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4%

Volatility and Risk

ONEOK Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atmos Energy Corporation’s 0.22 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ONEOK Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ONEOK Inc. and Atmos Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Atmos Energy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of ONEOK Inc. is $72, with potential upside of 1.97%. Atmos Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $114 average price target and a 2.00% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atmos Energy Corporation seems more appealing than ONEOK Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ONEOK Inc. and Atmos Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 83.8% respectively. About 0.4% of ONEOK Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Atmos Energy Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9% Atmos Energy Corporation 1.3% 3.58% 6.91% 14.19% 20.47% 17.6%

For the past year ONEOK Inc. was more bullish than Atmos Energy Corporation.

Summary

Atmos Energy Corporation beats ONEOK Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. It operates in three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2016, it owned approximately 70,593 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Regulated Pipeline segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services in the pipeline industry, including parking and lending arrangements, and inventory sales. It owns 5,446 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. The Nonregulated segment provides natural gas management, marketing, transportation, and storage services to municipalities, local gas distribution companies, and industrial customers primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. This segment owns 111 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.