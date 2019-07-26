Comparing of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

As Credit Services companies, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain Holdings Inc. 32 2.02 N/A 3.49 9.26 CIT Group Inc. 49 2.15 N/A 4.09 12.38

Demonstrates OneMain Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CIT Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than OneMain Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. OneMain Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIT Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3% CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

OneMain Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.48 and it happens to be 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CIT Group Inc. has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OneMain Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

OneMain Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.25, and a 14.15% upside potential. CIT Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 average price target and a 13.30% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that OneMain Holdings Inc. looks more robust than CIT Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OneMain Holdings Inc. and CIT Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 8.01% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneMain Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.09% -4.52% 8.28% -4.01% 33.02% CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35%

For the past year OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CIT Group Inc.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors OneMain Holdings Inc.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.