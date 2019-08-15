Comparing of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of One Stop Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of One Stop Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have One Stop Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -5.20% -4.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting One Stop Systems Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.57 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 43.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of One Stop Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. has -14.43% weaker performance while One Stop Systems Inc.’s peers have 44.48% stronger performance.

Liquidity

One Stop Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, One Stop Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. One Stop Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than One Stop Systems Inc.

Dividends

One Stop Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors One Stop Systems Inc.’s peers beat One Stop Systems Inc.