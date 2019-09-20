Comparing of One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) and Its Competitors

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

One Stop Systems Inc. has 19.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 43.62% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand One Stop Systems Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have One Stop Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems Inc. 0.00% -5.20% -4.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares One Stop Systems Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 2.50 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of One Stop Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) One Stop Systems Inc. 1.22% -4.32% -28.45% -26.06% -60.48% -14.43% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year One Stop Systems Inc. has -14.43% weaker performance while One Stop Systems Inc.’s rivals have 44.48% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of One Stop Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 0.9. Competitively, One Stop Systems Inc.’s rivals have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. One Stop Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than One Stop Systems Inc.

Dividends

One Stop Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

One Stop Systems Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.