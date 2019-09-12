Comparing of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|45.48
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Volatility & Risk
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 288.35% and its consensus price target is $8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.