Comparing of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 45.48 N/A -1.29 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.87 and it happens to be 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 and a Quick Ratio of 12.4. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 288.35% and its consensus price target is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.