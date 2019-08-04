Comparing of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 25.36 N/A -1.29 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 116.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility & Risk

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.4. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 95.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 79.9%. Insiders held roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.