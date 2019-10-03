Comparing of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 109.49M -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,323,941,958.89% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta indicates that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 154.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.54 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.