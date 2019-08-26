Comparing of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 42.84 N/A -1.29 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.27 N/A -6.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 156.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 88.8% respectively. 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.