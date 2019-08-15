Comparing of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 37.61 N/A -1.29 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.