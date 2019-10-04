Comparing of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see OncoSec Medical Incorporated and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 369,444,583.31% -149.9% -115.8% FibroGen Inc. 193,528,987.25% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. FibroGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given OncoSec Medical Incorporated and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a 76.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoSec Medical Incorporated and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 67.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 10 factors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.