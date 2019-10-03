Comparing of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

We will be contrasting the differences between OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Demonstrates OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical Incorporated 367,917,952.80% -149.9% -115.8% Albireo Pharma Inc. 39,135,906.04% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.24. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoSec Medical Incorporated and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 79.2% respectively. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.