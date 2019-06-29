Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.35 N/A -8.08 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Risk and Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.89 beta, while its volatility is 189.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Zogenix Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 619.30%. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 30.81% and its average target price is $62.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.