Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 853.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 65.57% respectively. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.