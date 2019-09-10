Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.56 N/A -4.33 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 659.26% upside potential and an average price target of $20.5. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 347.09%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 70.7%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.