Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.21 N/A -4.33 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 57.03 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 772.34% and an $20.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.