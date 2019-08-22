Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

We are comparing Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.03 N/A -4.33 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Myovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20.5, and a 799.12% upside potential. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 221.56% and its consensus target price is $25.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 33.4% respectively. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.76%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.