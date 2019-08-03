Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

We will be comparing the differences between Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.00 N/A -4.33 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.69 and it happens to be 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 740.16% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 51.2% respectively. 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.