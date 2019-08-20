Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.82 N/A -4.33 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 20.76 N/A -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.69. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 831.82% upside potential and an average price target of $20.5. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus price target is $205.5, while its potential upside is 38.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.