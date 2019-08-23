Comparing of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

We will be comparing the differences between Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.95 N/A -4.33 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.69 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.69 beta indicates that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation which has a 12.7 Current Ratio and a 12.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 811.11% for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Onconova Therapeutics Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 43% respectively. Insiders held 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.