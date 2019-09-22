Comparing of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 19.55% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.