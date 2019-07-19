Comparing of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 and its Quick Ratio is 33.1. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares and 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.