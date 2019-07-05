Comparing of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|-125.8%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.22 beta indicates that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 122.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s -0.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 55.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-7.1%
|-11.81%
|-16.26%
|-36.33%
|-73.16%
|-6.08%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.