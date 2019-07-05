Comparing of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.22 beta indicates that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 122.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s -0.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 55.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.