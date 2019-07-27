Comparing of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.27 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 151.10% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance while Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.