Comparing of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Since OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4033.33 N/A -2.15 0.00

OncoCyte Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

OncoCyte Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.'s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.96 beta indicates that OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The ratings and recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 209.12% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 59%. Insiders owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.