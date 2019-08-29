Comparing of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Since OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.28 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta, while its volatility is 396.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.2% and 66.4%. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.