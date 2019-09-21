Comparing of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OncoCyte Corporation and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. OncoCyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OncoCyte Corporation and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 358.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.