Comparing of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

We will be comparing the differences between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OncoCyte Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 65.14% respectively. Insiders owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Competitively, Ophthotech Corporation has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.