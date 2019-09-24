Comparing of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

This is a contrast between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. On the competitive side is, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 227.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 32.5% respectively. OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 23.9%. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.