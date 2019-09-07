Comparing of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

We will be comparing the differences between OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta, while its volatility is 396.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OncoCyte Corporation and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 609.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.