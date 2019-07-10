Comparing of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OncoCyte Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 6.39 beta indicates that OncoCyte Corporation is 539.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OncoCyte Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,118.84% and its average target price is $44.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OncoCyte Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.3% and 60.5%. Insiders held 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bullish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.