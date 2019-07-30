Comparing of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) and Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI)

As Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor Corporation 21 1.56 N/A 1.29 15.74 Inphi Corporation 46 8.84 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ON Semiconductor Corporation and Inphi Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ON Semiconductor Corporation and Inphi Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1% Inphi Corporation 0.00% -25.6% -10.7%

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor Corporation has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inphi Corporation’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inphi Corporation are 8.1 and 7.6 respectively. Inphi Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ON Semiconductor Corporation and Inphi Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 1 8 2.80 Inphi Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 17.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.05. Inphi Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $55 average price target and a -11.06% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ON Semiconductor Corporation seems more appealing than Inphi Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Inphi Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are ON Semiconductor Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Inphi Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ON Semiconductor Corporation -6.94% -9.8% -11.73% 13.2% -14.56% 22.59% Inphi Corporation 1.48% 8.95% 25.69% 40.55% 56.25% 60.09%

For the past year ON Semiconductor Corporation has weaker performance than Inphi Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.