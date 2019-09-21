Comparing of On Deck Capital Inc. (ONDK) and Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) and Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital Inc. 4 1.08 N/A 0.45 7.99 Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of On Deck Capital Inc. and Mogo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us On Deck Capital Inc. and Mogo Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1% Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

On Deck Capital Inc. and Mogo Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mogo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

On Deck Capital Inc. has an average target price of $3.88, and a 17.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Mogo Inc. shares. About 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32% Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37%

For the past year On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Mogo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats Mogo Inc.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.