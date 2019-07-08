Comparing of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.76% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 16.90% 1.50% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. N/A 7 64.91 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

The rivals have a potential upside of 30.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -3.44% -6.03% -12.48% -10.59% -35.69% -4.37% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year OMNOVA Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s rivals have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.11 shows that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s peers beat OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.