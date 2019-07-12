Comparing of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) and Its Rivals

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95% of Omnicell Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.70% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Omnicell Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.05% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Omnicell Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell Inc. 0.00% 5.90% 3.50% Industry Average 7.84% 10.44% 7.91%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Omnicell Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell Inc. N/A 78 87.93 Industry Average 19.76M 252.02M 182.51

Omnicell Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Omnicell Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Omnicell Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.67 2.77

Omnicell Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $91, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. The potential upside of the competitors is 48.92%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Omnicell Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Omnicell Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omnicell Inc. -0.41% 1.22% 3.85% 14.14% 73.99% 33.82% Industry Average 5.50% 10.25% 12.73% 21.60% 40.67% 29.13%

For the past year Omnicell Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Omnicell Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Omnicell Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Omnicell Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omnicell Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that Omnicell Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Omnicell Inc.’s rivals are 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

Omnicell Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Omnicell Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Omnicell Inc.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.