Comparing of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU)

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) and Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Healthcare Information Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicell Inc. 79 3.50 N/A 0.93 80.70 Change Healthcare Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -87.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Omnicell Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicell Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 3.5% Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Omnicell Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Change Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omnicell Inc. has a 28.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $91.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Omnicell Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Omnicell Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81% Change Healthcare Inc. -1.94% -3.61% 0% 0% 0% -4%

For the past year Omnicell Inc. has 22.81% stronger performance while Change Healthcare Inc. has -4% weaker performance.

Summary

Omnicell Inc. beats Change Healthcare Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.