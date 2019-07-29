Comparing of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

We will be comparing the differences between Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.10 N/A -2.61 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10

In table 1 we can see Omeros Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Omeros Corporation has a 3.55 beta, while its volatility is 255.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Omeros Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Omeros Corporation is $27.5, with potential upside of 78.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares and 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.04% of Omeros Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.