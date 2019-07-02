Comparing of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Since Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.15 N/A -2.61 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Omeros Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.55 beta indicates that Omeros Corporation is 255.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Omeros Corporation. Its rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation’s upside potential is 77.88% at a $27.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.04% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.