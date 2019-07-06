Comparing of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 14.40 N/A -2.61 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 127.24 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Omeros Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.55 beta means Omeros Corporation’s volatility is 255.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Omeros Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 87.20% for Omeros Corporation with average price target of $27.5. Competitively the average price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $21.08, which is potential 155.83% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Omeros Corporation shares and 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. 6.04% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Omeros Corporation had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.