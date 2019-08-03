Comparing of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 16 15.01 N/A -2.49 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.01 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Omeros Corporation and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Omeros Corporation and Curis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.95 shows that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Omeros Corporation and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.50% for Omeros Corporation with consensus price target of $27.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omeros Corporation and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.5% and 24.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Omeros Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Curis Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.