Comparing of Omeros Corporation (OMER) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros Corporation 17 12.28 N/A -2.49 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Omeros Corporation and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.95 shows that Omeros Corporation is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Omeros Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival BioTime Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. BioTime Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Omeros Corporation and BioTime Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Omeros Corporation has a 38.89% upside potential and an average price target of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Omeros Corporation and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Omeros Corporation was more bullish than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.