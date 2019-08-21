Comparing of Olin Corporation (OLN) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation 22 0.41 N/A 2.08 9.66 Avantor Inc. 18 1.66 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Olin Corporation and Avantor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Olin Corporation and Avantor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8% Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Olin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Avantor Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Avantor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Olin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Olin Corporation and Avantor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Avantor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Olin Corporation has an average price target of $26.67, and a 60.28% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Olin Corporation and Avantor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.2% and 62.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Olin Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Avantor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31%

For the past year Olin Corporation had bearish trend while Avantor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Olin Corporation beats Avantor Inc.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.