Comparing of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Since Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 2.83 N/A 1.09 12.09 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 4.72 N/A 3.78 16.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 1.3% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.96 beta means Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Commerce Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 27.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 65.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. 2.82% 3.22% -0.83% -7.07% -13.55% 1.08% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats Old Second Bancorp Inc.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.