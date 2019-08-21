Comparing of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and Its Rivals

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Old Republic International Corporation has 79.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Old Republic International Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7.00% 1.90% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Old Republic International Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation N/A 22 8.81 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Old Republic International Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Old Republic International Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.53 1.63 2.60

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Old Republic International Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Old Republic International Corporation has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Old Republic International Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Republic International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Old Republic International Corporation’s rivals beat Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.