Comparing of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Since Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International Corporation 23 1.27 279.95M 2.59 8.81 American Financial Group Inc. 104 2.01 72.20M 7.87 13.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Old Republic International Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. American Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Old Republic International Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than American Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International Corporation 1,228,389,644.58% 7% 1.9% American Financial Group Inc. 69,744,976.82% 13.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Old Republic International Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Financial Group Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares and 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Old Republic International Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Old Republic International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Old Republic International Corporation.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.