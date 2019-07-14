Comparing of Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.66 N/A 1.16 18.44 First Bank 11 3.81 N/A 0.95 11.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Old Point Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% First Bank 0.00% 7.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial Corporation has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Bank has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Old Point Financial Corporation and First Bank are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 52.5% respectively. Old Point Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of First Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Point Financial Corporation -2.02% 1.28% -8.45% -19.43% -18.42% -2.2% First Bank -0.27% -1.23% 0.45% -4.42% -20.49% -7.18%

For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation was less bearish than First Bank.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Old Point Financial Corporation beats First Bank.