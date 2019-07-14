Comparing of Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|22
|2.66
|N/A
|1.16
|18.44
|First Bank
|11
|3.81
|N/A
|0.95
|11.89
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Old Point Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.1%
|First Bank
|0.00%
|7.6%
|0.9%
Volatility and Risk
Old Point Financial Corporation has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Bank has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Old Point Financial Corporation and First Bank are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 52.5% respectively. Old Point Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of First Bank’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|-2.02%
|1.28%
|-8.45%
|-19.43%
|-18.42%
|-2.2%
|First Bank
|-0.27%
|-1.23%
|0.45%
|-4.42%
|-20.49%
|-7.18%
For the past year Old Point Financial Corporation was less bearish than First Bank.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Old Point Financial Corporation beats First Bank.
